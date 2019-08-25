When: 7 p.m., Monday
Where: Davis Elementary School, 31 S. E. Ash St.
CONSENT AGENDA: Payroll; accounts payable; minimum basic education hours; food service agreement; board meeting conduct; classified and off-schedule salary schedules; new and extra-curricular hires; resignations; 2019-2020 administrative office contracts.
REPORTS: Principals Mark Ferraro, Scott Kasenga and Robert Aguilar; communications; Operation Child Find; Superintendent Jim Fry.
DISCUSSION: Review of substitute employment and board procedures around suicide prevention.
ACTION ITEMS: Sager Middle School Speech and Debate club.