When: 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Davis Elementary School, 31 S.E. Ash St.
SPECIAL: 5:45 p.m. — Board discussion with new College Place High School Principal Robert Aguilar and Superintendent Jim Fry.
CONSENT AGENDA: General fund payments of $508,490.67; Associated Student Body fund payments of $9,140.97; capital projects payments of $13,483.80; proposal for program to help educators, parents and siblings understand learning disabilities.
REPORTS: Superintendent Jim Fry, including 90-day entry plan update, transportation; budget hearing.
DISCUSSION: First reading of board policies, including meeting conduct and suicide prevention; final review of board procedure regarding student discipline.
ACTION ITEMS: Budget resolution for 2019-2020 school year; adding soccer at Sager Middle School for the next school year.