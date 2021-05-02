The College Place School District will buy six new portable classrooms for use at Davis Elementary School connected to a 6% annual increase in enrollment and paid for with stimulus funding, the district announced.
The $1.3 million purchase was approved by the school board at its Tuesday, April 27, board meeting and will use federal stimulus dollars. The classrooms will be ready by the start of the 2021-22 school year this fall.
These classrooms will make it easier to accommodate all students for full days, even if social-distancing rules are still in place, said Superintendent James Fry.
With growing attendance, the district would need these classrooms soon anyway. And with the cost of portables projected to increase, it made sense to buy them now, he said.
Melito Ramirez, vice chairperson of the College Place School Board, said in the release that the portables would ensure school officials were "doing all we can to keep students safe, while also looking ahead to future growth that College Place is expecting."
This is the second batch of portable classrooms to be built for the school recently. Six were added in the summer of 2020.