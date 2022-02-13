YAKIMA — College Place High School Future Business Leaders of America had several members place in the top six of various events Feb. 5 in a regional competition at Yakima Valley College.
FBLA prepares students for careers in business, management, entrepreneurship and technology.
Regionals was the first live competition FBLA had conducted in two years with the COVID-19 pandemic, College Place adviser Scott Reardon reported, and his team excelled with several winners among the top-six placers.
Several will be eligible for the state Leadership Conference, April 20-23 in Spokane.
College Place sophomore Johnathan Palmer bested both spreadsheet applications and health care administration while placing fourth in business presentation.
Josh Courtney, a senior, was first in business communication and second in business calculations.
Jasmyn Ramirez, a classmate, won business ethics and was runner-up in personal finance.
College Place sophomore Rainy Hemming topped organization leadership.
The College Place FBLA also had sophomore Isaiah Hawkins place third in entrepreneurship and fourth in business presentation; classmate Alejandra Yanez was third in entrepreneurship and fourth in accounting; sophomore Zeke Durand was third in entrepreneurship; junior Doni Hensley was fourth in job interview; Tiana Tran was fourth in client service; freshman Erin Warner was fourth in computer problem solving; sophomore Drew Wipf was fifth in accounting; classmate Michael Bjornberg was fifth in introduction to financial math; junior Lena Weaver also competed.
“With COVID, this has been a strange year for all student leadership organizations,” Reardon said. “But, you know what? Young people are resilient. And I think our performance in this event says a lot about that.
“Also, I would like to thank CPHS business instructor Matt Raikes for filling in for me these past two weeks and accompanying the students to the conference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.