College Place students and school staff are joining for a food drive to feed hungry families in their city this holiday season.
The effort is the second such food drive by College Place Public Schools and Eden’s Pantry at Walla Walla University since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
The last drive, in May, provided meals to over 350 families, CPPS Superintendent Jim Fry said.
“Like we did in the spring, we have seen a huge need for providing food to people in our community,” Fry said.
“We have done it a little different this time because of where we are with COVID. So we have staff members going only with their own families. We have over 100 volunteers of staff and their families.”
These volunteers, over the course of three days, are going door to door throughout the city leaving empty bags on doorknobs. The hope is that people will fill those bags with non-perishable foods. Then, on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., those same volunteers will pick up food donations left on front porches.
Also on Dec. 6, school buses will be parked in front of Walmart and Andy’s Market, where staff will be accepting donations.
The food will be organized into “CPPS Cares” packages and handed out at Eden’s Pantry on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Eden’s Pantry is a service provided to Walla Walla University students who need food. It is located at the university’s on-campus church.
Troy Fitzgerald, University Church’s outreach and discipleship pastor, said the effort with the school district is separate from the pantry’s main program. Food raised in the drive is for the general public through the school district’s care packages and will not be used to stock the shelves for university students.
“College Place school has really focused their energy into getting this thing going,” Fitzgerald said. “Eden’s Pantry will be a staging area to sort (the food). The church will be a big part of that (sorting) process too, to help. But it’s mostly College Place schools who are doing the heavy lifting and the organizing. This is really their initiative.”
Fitzgerald said he’s happy to be able to help the school district serve a need in the community. That need continues to reach the college’s own students, he said, adding that about 50 to 60 students a week continue to make use of the pantry during the pandemic.
Service to the community is a priority of the school district, Fry said.
“We ask a lot of our community for their support,” he said. “In all times, and especially in times like this, we need to find ways to rally our district and support our community. That’s why this is something we did once, and something we said we should continue to do.”
It also gives the community something to get involved in.
“So much has been taken away from us,” Fry said. “We can’t have parades; we can’t have all these things. But we can reach out and help.”
Fry said priority needs for the food drive include canned chili, canned soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, dry cereal, pasta, nuts, nut butters, canned meats, canned sauces and pancake and waffle mixes.