College Place School District students will return to full-time distance learning Monday, Superintendent Jim Fry announced.
Fry said Walla Walla County's increasing COVID-19 infections are the reason for the change, with 293 active cases in the past 14 days at the time of the decision Tuesday.
College Place students will have been in an a.m/p.m. hybrid schedule for three weeks when the move back to remote learning takes place. The hybrid schedule started Oct. 19.
“This decision is not an easy one and certainly not one that I know that all will agree with,” Fry said in a letter to parents. “I am deeply sorry for the strain this brings to your home as it does mine. This pandemic has not been fair and makes these decisions very unfair. Thank you for continuing to partner with us in this work; we will get through this together.”
While Fry said he had hoped that the district could remain open, the community spread of the virus made that impossible.
“I keep saying to our team that this isn't a scoreboard of cases” Fry said Tuesday. "It's more of a combination of factors ... We looked at community spread. That was a concern of the state. We were to evaluate things and in cases of high community spread, Washington schools are supposed to be in full remote. And we have a high transmission of community spread."
Fry said while the morning/afternoon schedule will remain in place for the rest of the week, families that wish to keep their students home may do so.
The district will continue to provide limited in-person instruction for students identified as the most vulnerable and who cannot access learning from home.
"Our goal is to continue to serve students who cannot access distance learning because of their circumstances or special needs," Fry said. "There's a lot of work there and we want to be thoughtful of these students and their needs."
Fry stressed that the decision to return to distance learning is not in response to any outbreak on campus.
“This shift has nothing to do with a failing in our systems within our campuses,” he said. “To date, College Place Public Schools has not seen a single positive case in our schools.”