COLLEGE PLACE — When College Place students returned to the classroom for a hybrid schedule, they faced a lot of changes. While adjustments allowed most programs to return, some programs — such as music — were harder to adjust to meet the new standards.
For awhile, this meant no singing in College Place schools.
“There was music, but there was no singing,” said Karissa Marvin, Davis Elementary School music teacher. “State guidelines said just don’t sing.”
The guidelines were in place due to respiratory droplets traveling further when singing — as well as when playing wind instruments — than when talking.
Those changed in early March.
“Almost exactly a year after schools shut down, they released new guidelines saying you can sing if you do this, this, this and this,” Marvin said.
Guidelines required students stay 9 feet apart when singing or playing wind instruments. They also required students to wear three-layered masks and a minimum air exchange rate in rooms where singing took place. Marvin didn’t have much hope that her school would be able to meet those requirements.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she said. “But the district came through and sent some money to our program to make it work.”
Working together with district nurse Crystal Smith, Marvin and Principal Mark Ferraro were able to establish procedures to comply with most rules, including social distancing and the three-layered masks. However, the room at Davis, as well as the middle and high school band room, did not meet the air exchange rate.
“My room was just shy of meeting the rate,” Marvin said.
So, air exchange machines were needed. Again, Marvin had doubts on whether or not the school district could purchase them.
“But (Superintendent Jim) Fry said, ‘We’re going to do whatever we need to get these kids singing again,’” Marvin said.
Fry said the district bought two machines.
“They were $1,000 each and we purchased them for the elementary music room and middle/high school band room,” he said.
Fry said getting students singing again was a top priority.
“The performing arts are an important part of not only of our district, but each student who gets to express themselves through music,” Fry said. “Once we learned the requirements, we acted quickly to get the needed masks, instrument covers and air purifiers so our students could again fill our halls and hearts with music.”
When the machines were installed, students could resume singing and playing wind instruments.
Ferraro and Marvin both praised Smith’s efforts to develop safe procedures.
“Our district nurse has been phenomenal,” Ferraro said. “She was a key part in all of this.”
“She’s such a big advocate for the arts in general,” Marvin said. “She called me when she got the new guidelines and said, ‘We’re going to get the kids singing again and it’s going to be soon.’”
As Ferraro walked the school halls, singing drew him to the classroom.
“It was great,” Ferraro said. “I came in and got to listen to the kids. It was just fun to watch them actually sing. I’d like to say I saw their smiles, but they had masks on.”
“You can still tell they were smiling though,” Marvin added.
“Absolutely,” Ferraro agreed. “You could see it in their eyes.”
Since singing has started up, the guidelines have changed again. Now, a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing will be required when signing, instead of 9, Marvin confirmed. The 9-feet requirement still applies for wind instruments.