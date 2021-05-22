The College Place School District expects to hire intervention specialist Melito Ramirez as its new transportation director, Superintendent James Fry announced Friday, May 21.
Less than a week after being awarded the national RISE award for classified public school employees, Walla Walla High School's Ramirez confirmed to the U-B on Friday that he is leaving the Walla Walla School District at the end of the school year.
Ramirez, who is also a member of the College Place School Board, will have to step down from his board position to take the job. He is expected to do that at the May 25 board meeting.
Fry will recommend then that the board approve him as the transportation director, which will require a vote.
In his announcement, Fry said Ramirez's application was unexpected.
“At first, I was surprised to see Melito’s name in the pool of candidates for this position, but after talking with him about his desire to return to the district where he began and make a difference in this community, it was crystal clear,” Fry said.
Pending the school board's approval, Ramirez will begin his new position July 1, 2021.
Ramirez takes over for Carman Gerking, who is retiring after 27 years with the district, including four as the director of transportation.