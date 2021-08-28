Students in the College Place School District will start school Monday, Aug. 30, the way they ended in June: in the classroom full time.
Like other districts in the state, College Place is complying with the mandate of Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal that all schools offer full-time, in-person instruction to those who want it or risk losing state funding.
Despite the delta variant of COVID-19 being rampant in Washington and infecting younger people at a higher rate than other versions of the virus, students and staff alike stressed the importance of having students in the classroom.
For College Place High School senior Azaiah Garcia, it’s about finishing his schooling on the right foot.
“I think it’s great to get a little bit of a normal high school experience,” said Garcia, who hasn’t had a full year in the classroom since his freshman year.
While the district did spend a lot of last year in an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule, Garcia said that still didn’t feel normal.
“It was a little weird,” Garcia said. “You really didn’t see half of the people. You’re only there for half a school day. But now that we are back, I feel like I’m not getting cheated out of my senior year.”
Unlike some districts in the state, the College Place School District made the jump to full days of in-person learning last year and spent the final seven weeks of the year in person.
While this did serve as a sort of dress rehearsal for this fall, staff said the seven weeks of in-person learning was also valuable to last year.
Edison Elementary School Title I Reading Specialist Sarah Moran said some students who fell behind during distance learning made large strides in those seven weeks.
“The seven weeks we were in last year really prepped us in knowing we have to get these kids back in and learning,” Moran said. “I run the reading intervention program, and we saw some amazing gains once we had the kids back.”
Superintendent James Fry said this has given staff confidence moving forward.
“It showed our students, staff and our community that we can do this, with mask wearing and social distance requirements and hand washing and all those things,” Fry said. “We can do that really, really well. And so, it removed a lot of that angst in people going into this fall.”
Edison Elementary School teacher Carla Bradford said preparing for this school year is easier than last year because they know the year will be spent in person, barring any policy changes from the state. Last year, the district changed between distance, hybrid and in-person learning a total of five times.
“The most challenging part of last year was the constant changes,” Bradford said.
“We started remote, which changed how we normally start a school year … Then they had us go hybrid, then we went back to remote. Then we went back to hybrid and then to full-time in person. And so, every time you have teachers change, it’s a huge amount of work we have to do to get ready.”
Of course, the pandemic isn’t over, so neither are precautions. The classrooms are all set up so students are seated 3 feet apart from each other during class. Meals will be served with students 6 feet apart.
Fry also confirmed the district will be following all Reykdal’s and Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandates. This includes requiring masks to be worn inside and for staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
Fry said efforts to comply with the vaccine mandate, as well as working through exceptions for staff with religious or medical exemptions, are underway.
But while opinions in the area differ when it comes to vaccines and masks, many — though not all — seem to agree that students need to be back in school.
At a recent Walla Walla School Board meeting, commenters on both sides of the mask and vaccine issues stated support for getting children back in school.
Last year, during distance learning, districts across the state and nation saw students’ grades decline. The Walla Walla area experienced the same.
In December 2020, Fry told the U-B that the district had more F’s than normal.
“I absolutely believe it’s an outcome of distance learning,” Fry said at the time. “We know that despite our staff’s efforts, there’s still an inability to make that solid connection and support kids in the way they need.”
Now, as schools prepare to open, the district has some new challenges.
Construction in front of the middle and high schools has been closing roads. Changes in what lanes or detours are open have been frequent.
“We’ve had some further challenges thrown our way,” Fry said. “And that is going to be a challenge.”
At Davis Elementary School — which has faced increased enrollment and capacity issues even before the pandemic — three much-needed, double-sized, portable classroom buildings have been delayed.
Because of supply issues, the buildings won’t open until October. Fry said that while this does make things difficult, it won’t stop teachers from holding any classes.
“It’s just not going to afford us some of the additional opportunities we wanted to be able to do some things,” Fry said.
He said some classes that will be held in the new buildings will start the year in some areas of the school not normally used for classes.
“It caused us to again rethink how we’re going to do it,” Fry said. “But we’re making it work, and we’re making it work safely.”