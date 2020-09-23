College Place students are one step closer to returning to the classroom.
The school board voted Tuesday to approve Superintendent Jim Fry’s plan to attempt to move all students in all grades to a hybrid schedule beginning Oct. 19.
The hybrid model combines online learning with face-to-face time in the classrooms.
This doesn’t mean the schools will open at all costs though, Fry stressed to the board.
The decision comes as College Place hit a key target set by the state. Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal recommended earlier this year that districts not reopen until their counties have fewer COVID-19 cases than 75 per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period.
While Walla Walla County has not reached that number yet, several districts within the county have.
According to a press release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, College Place has met the target.
With a population of 9,780 people, the city needed to a two-week run with seven or fewer cases. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, the latest period with available data, College Place had exactly seven cases.
Fry said the memo from the health department was encouraging.
“It basically says we know we are trending the right way,” Fry said. “What they said is advancing to the hybrid learning model is not expected to present a significantly greater risk to staff or students than their current activities … Based on that data, they are recommending that College Place School District plan for implementing in-person learning as soon as Oct. 19.”
The topic was only listed as a discussion item on the school board’s meeting agenda for Tuesday. However, after hearing Fry’s presentation, the board voted to amend the agenda in order to bring the proposal to a vote.
College Place now joins schools in Prescott, Touchet and Waitsburg in planning to reopen for hybrid schedules.
The Walla Walla School District has a special board meeting scheduled for Sept. 29 to discuss a similar move and an Oct. 19 hybrid launch for students in kindergarten through second grade.