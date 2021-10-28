About 120 College Place residents in Area 2 of the College Place School District will soon be moving to Area 3.
What does this mean? For those 120 people, it means they will be represented by school board Director Todd Stubblefield instead of Director Anne-Marie Bauman. Moving forward, these residents will vote for the director of their new area.
The move was made after a public hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 27. No members of the public chose to speak on the issue.
The school board then voted to start the process of making the change. Superintendent James Fry said he’ll be working with the county to finalize that.
The change will be in place in time for the 2022 elections. It will not affect next week’s general election.
Under state law, school districts must ensure that each director district is nearly equal in population and does not favor any racial group or political party, among other requirements.
A recent third-party review showed the board that Area 2 had too many people as compared to Area 3. So, a plan for redistricting was formed.
Fry said keeping districts the same size by population was the sole motivator for redistricting and that the move doesn’t give any area or director an advantage.
“Within eight months after a census, districts have to evaluate if there has been shifts in their population and try to keep those areas all within an eyelash of each other,” Fry said. “The only change for our constituents is that the people in this area will be represented by Todd Stubblefield instead of Anne-Marie Bauman.”
The area of College Place that is moving to Area 3 extends north to Whitman Drive, south to Southeast Third Street, east to Northeast Larch Street and west to Southeast Alpine Drive.
