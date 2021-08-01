College Place School District has officially purchased a piece of land on Teal Road.
The District plans to build a new school on the 40-acre lot in the next six to 10 years.
The school board voted in February to buy the land from Charlie Konen, of Konen Properties LLC, for $1.6 million.
Superintendent James Fry said the purchase was made with funds the district has saved over the years, and that no new money from local taxpayers was needed.
The deal was pending the completion of a “due diligence” evaluation, which included conducting soil, engineering, geotechnical, wetland and other studies.
That process is now complete.
The lot of land is about 0.5 miles southeast of the district’s current high school, middle school and district office.
What kind of school will be built there — and when that might happen — is still up in the air.
In February, Fry said several options were being considered.
“(That) would depend on where we are in six to 10 years,” Fry said at the time. “The grounds are large enough to hold a middle school or high school with all of the needed fields and athletic facilities. (College Place Public Schools) could also return to its roots and add an intermediate school of grades 4-8 or something of the sort.”
Now, after the closing of the school, the district is keeping its options open. A release from the district said the following: “While it is unclear what type of school would be built, with the current facilities in the district, it would be necessary to evaluate how all three sites would serve the district’s prekindergarten through 12th grade system.”
Growth of the school system is needed as the school district has seen an average of over 5% enrollment growth each of the past seven years, according to district documents.
The district has been using portable classrooms to address these needs for the short term. A new school gives the district a long-term solution.
While the lot currently is isolated a bit from the city, Fry said this will change over the next few years.
“All of the new construction that is set to explode west of College Avenue will come right to the doorstep of our new school,” Fry said. “We could not ask for a better situation to prepare for the future of College Place and College Place Public Schools.”