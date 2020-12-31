The College Place School District has set Jan. 11 as the date it plans to start bringing students back into an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule in phases, the district and the union representing College Place teachers announced Wednesday.
The move comes as districts across the state adjust to new state guidelines designed to make reopening schools easier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School starts back from winter break on Jan. 4. The first week will see all students continue in distance learning.
Jan. 11 is when College Place’s youngest students return to the classroom first. Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will attend in-person instruction using an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule.
Superintendent Jim Fry said if this goes well and no setbacks involving outbreaks at school happen, middle school students — sixth through eighth graders — will switch to the hybrid schedule on Jan. 24. High schoolers will remain in distance learning for another week.
High school students will make the switch to the hybrid schedule on Feb. 1, baring any COVID-19 outbreak in school buildings before then.
Fry said the aim is to not have to return to distancing learning in 2021.
“Once our schools are in hybrid learning, we will continue in that mode moving forward,” Fry said. “We will not revert back to full remote unless we have to due to specific classroom or building outbreaks. This will stop the yo-yo that we all felt with our start-stop-start-stop the first half of the (school) year.”
Because of the size of classrooms compared to the number of students in each class, Fry said a full-day return for all students will not be possible until social-distancing requirements are removed.
Fry and College Place School Board members have wanted to start preparing for a return to classrooms since state guidelines changed on Dec. 16. However, an agreement first had to be reached with the Walla Walla Valley Education Association.
The WWVEA represents teachers in both the Walla Walla and College Place school districts. Its president, Keith Swanson, said that 76% of College Place teachers voted to accept the deal and start preparing for a return to the classroom.
“Educators appreciated the collaborative approach from the district of finding ways to better ensure safety through a variety of measures, while still providing an opportunity for a greater in-person learning experience for our students,” Swanson said.
“The agreement also enhances the ability for some of our higher-risk educators to do their jobs from a distance until case levels drop, which is critically important.”
Swanson said those who opposed the deal did so out of safety concerns, not because they don’t want to be back with their students.
“The concerns from many educators remain unchanged,” Swanson said. “Our local case levels are extremely high. The science still isn't clear that in-person learning can be done safely at such high case levels.”
Swanson added that families can play a role in helping to keep schools safe for teachers and students alike.
“Until vaccinations occur, we continue to ask our families to do their part in preventing the spread,” Swanson said. “This includes having parents be forthright and vigilant about not sending their students to school if they have any symptoms of the virus.”