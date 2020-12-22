College Place School District students are likely to spend at least one more week in distance learning after teaching resumes from the winter break on Jan. 4.
The district has been in distance learning since Nov. 9 after using an a.m./p.m. hybrid classroom attendance schedule for three weeks.
New guidelines Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced make reopening schools a priority and allow districts to start phasing students in at varying speeds, based on how many active COVID-19 cases are in their area.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jim Fry recommended the district extend distance learning for another week to allow staff to prepare for opening the following week on Jan. 11.
“That’s what our staff has said they needed,” Fry said. “Not only for preparation, but also to make sure everyone gets the rest they need over the break.”
The board voted to instruct Fry to prepare to open when possible, but did not set a date.
What that reopening would look like remains unclear. State guidelines say schools should start with younger students and once demonstrating the ability to open safely, they should phase in older students.
The state guidelines consist of three stages. Districts with 350 CVOID-19 cases over a 14-day period fall into the red stage. That would include College Place based on numbers from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11.
Guidelines recommend red stage districts to start returning K-3 students first before phasing in more later.
Fry said because of the size of classrooms compared to the number of students per class, any return to school would have to involve using the a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule until social distance guidelines are removed.
A hybrid schedule splits students into two groups. Each group spends part of the week in the classroom and part of the week in distance learning.
The most common hybrid model is the a.m./p.m. schedule, in which one group attends classes in the morning while the other attends in the afternoon.
Fry said the district has seen about a 300% increase in F grades this year and stressed that he believes students are better off in the classroom. He also thinks a return can be done safely.
“Schools are masters of the routine and we are masters of logistics,” Fry said, noting that the district did open safely for three weeks beginning in October.