A local preschool owner is the newest member of the College Place School Board.
Lifelong College Place resident — and former Davis Elementary School first grade teacher — Eva Brown has been hired to replace Doug Case, who retired in January.
Brown owns and operates Tiny Acres Preschool in College Place. She was hired by the board to fill Case’s Position 4 at-large seat.
Serving as a school board member in College Place is something Brown has wanted to do for some time.
“It’s always been a goal of mine,” Brown said. “My dad was on the school board when I was little. I went through the College Place School District as well, kindergarten through eighth grade.”
College Place didn’t have a high school when she attended school.
When she was a teacher for the district, she wanted to be able to make a bigger difference, Brown said.
“I taught, and I thought I wanted to be on the school board one day, but I knew I couldn’t be on the school board if I was a teacher,” she said. “But then that all changed when I opened up my own preschool.”
Brown was a substitute teacher for the district from 2005 to 2008. She then taught full-time from 2008 to 2015. She left the district so that she could help children be better prepared when they start kindergarten, she said.
“I teach ages 4, 5 and 6, so it’s a pre-K program,” Brown said. “One thing I noticed being a teacher was that kids are not ready for kindergarten. They come in not even knowing how to hold a pencil … So I wanted to open up my school so I can make sure their needs are met and they can rock kindergarten when they get there.”
Brown thinks her experience in education will make her an ideal school board member.
“Being a teacher, I have lots of experience,” she said. I know what teachers are facing right now because I went through it too.”
She also serves on the Walla Walla Children’s Museum board.
Brown will be sworn into her new position on March 23. She said she plans on running for her own term in the general elections in November.