The College Place School Board has pushed back its October meeting one day to Oct. 27 due to a scheduling conflict.
The meeting will begin with the board’s quarterly work session at 5 p.m.
The regular business meeting will follow at 6 p.m. and feature a public hearing to discuss a plan to redistrict the school director areas.
Both meetings are at Davis Elementary School.
