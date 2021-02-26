Construction of a new school in the College Place School District could happen in the next few years with the decision this week to purchase more land.
The College Place School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase 40-acres for $1.6 million. The property is on Teal Road, about ½ mile southeast of the district’s current high school, middle school and district office.
Superintendent James Fry said the district had been saving money for the land for some time. The purchase and all of the associated costs will be paid out of district savings and will not involve any added costs to local taxpayers.
“I am appreciative to the board for their diligent work in their planning for this growth and their prudence with state and local dollars to enable us to make this purchase without increasing local taxes,” Fry said in a release. “We will be positioned to be right in the middle of an area of significant growth with a beautiful new school in the future.”
According to the district’s announcement, construction of a new school is likely six to 10 years away. Fry told the Union-Bulletin it’s still too early to say what kind of school will be built.
“(That) would depend on where we are in six to 10 years,” Fry said. “The grounds are large enough to hold a middle school or high school with all of the needed fields and athletic facilities. CPPS could also return to its roots and add an intermediate school of grades 4-8 or something of the sort.”
The school district has seen an average of over 5% enrollment growth each of the past seven years, according to district documents.
Before anything else happens — even before the the sale is final — the property will have to undergo a “due diligence” evaluation.
Fry said this process will include steps such as conducting soil, engineering, geotechnical, wetland and other studies. He said they are scheduled to begin immediately and could take up to four months to complete.
“The due diligence period is prior to the final sale and change of ownership,” Fry said. “If for any reason the property should not meet the rigorous standards set by the state for building a school, our district has the ability to cancel the sale without repercussions.”