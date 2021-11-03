COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place School District’s three levies are set to expire at the end of 2022.
The district’s leadership plans to ask voters to replace them with a single levy for $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value that will give more flexibility to the district on how to spend the money.
A four-year Educational Programs and Operation Levy for $2.10 per $1,000 of assessed value, a four-year Technology & Safety Capital Levy for $0.40 per $1,000 of assessed value and a two-year Transportation Capital Levy for $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value all expire in 2022.
The combined total of the expiring levies equal $2.60 per $1,000 of value.
The new levy would be an Educational Programs and Operation Levy, which is the most flexible of the three levy types. Though the new levy would be for 10 cents lower than the combined total of the expiring levies, Superintendent James Fry said the added flexibility would be valuable.
“Right now, we’re locked in,” Fry said. “Our transportation (levy) can only buy buses. I can’t hire a math teacher at the high school if I needed that more than a bus, even if we don’t need a bus.”
Fry said the funding from the levies will, among other things, help the district continue some of programs started with COVID-19-related emergency federal funds.
“We want to be able to sustain some of the things from the federal dollars,” Fry said. “We want to continue to bring down class sizes and sustain some of the programs we started (during the pandemic.)”
For example, federal funds were used to move to a 1-1 system for technology when distance learning was used early in the pandemic. This means each student had their own device, in this case, a Chromebook.
Fry said the district plans to continue to have students have their own device. COVID-19 related funding, however, is not permanent, and these devices will need to be replaced every three to five years.
Each device is about $250, and the district has around 2,000 students.
Fry said funding from the levy will also go increased afternoon and summer intervention programs designed to keep students on track.
School districts have until Dec. 10 to approve and submit levy resolutions to the Walla Walla County Elections Office for the February 2021 election.
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the College Place School Board directed Fry to prepare the single resolution by its November meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.