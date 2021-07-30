The College Place School board has approved its budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The budget shows the district will spend about $500,000 more than it makes.
It shows expected revenues of about $26.4 million and expected expenditures of about $26.9 million.
College Place Public Schools Superintendent James Fry said this was needed to fully support the district’s operations as it climbs out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our 2021-2022 budget was built to accelerate our growth and success after the pandemic-impacted last school year of remote and hybrid learning,” Fry said. “The board has committed to additional resources for new programs, new personnel and needed support for our staff, students and greater community and it is reflected in this budget.”
This meant spending more than the district is projected to make. An existing fund balance made
that possible.
“The board made the decision to spend funds from the fund balance to do this, but also ensure that we will still have an end of year balance that is healthy, stable and able to withstand expected uncertainty this year,” Fry said.
The district is forecasted to end the school year with $2.7 million in the fund balance.
About $500,000 of the budget is aimed to support the district’s recovery from the pandemic.
According to a release from the district, this will include hiring additional teachers and support staff. The hiring of a math specialist is also planned.
The budget also provides funding for additional health services staff and student intervention programs for academics and social emotional learning.
The district is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to build three portable buildings, each containing two classrooms.
Fry said in May that this will help the district fully open for in-person learning this fall while keeping students at a safe distance from each other.
Current guidelines from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction state that students should be distanced 3 feet from each other if possible, but that this standard must not be used as a reason not to offer full-day in-person learning to all families who want it.