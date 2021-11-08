The College Place School District is once again helping to feed local people in need.
The district is holding a food drive in partnership with Eden’s Pantry at the Community Church at Walla Walla University.
This is the third time the school district had done this since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While the district’s mission is to educate the children of College Place, Superintendent James Fry said serving the greater community is also important.
“One of our guiding principles is ‘Selflessness in Service of Others’ and by engaging our staff and students in giving back to our community, we have the opportunity to live this out,” Fry said. “This has become important to our district because we often ask our community members for their support, and this is a great way for us to support them."
Between Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 11, volunteers will be dropping off bags at homes across the city. Residents are asked to fill these bags and leave them in a visible area on Sunday, Nov. 14, by noon, when volunteers will begin collecting them.
Want to participate but don’t live in College Place? Or perhaps you misplaced your bag or for some other reason don’t have a bag? You can donate to the food drive by bringing your food items to Andy’s Market or Walmart in College Place on Sunday, Nov. 14 between noon and 3 p.m.
Priority items include non-perishable food items such as canned meats, canned fruits and canned veggies.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the district will hand out “care packages” — made up of food collected during the drive and purchased with donations — at 9 a.m. at Eden’s Pantry, located at 212 SW Fourth St. in College Place.
The distribution is scheduled to last until 3 p.m., but will end sooner if supplies run out.
The distribution date being so close to Thanksgiving is not a coincidence.
“We did one around this time last fall and found it to be a really important time to give so that families can benefit from quality meals for the holiday season,” Fry said. “November is gratitude month, and we are grateful for our community, which makes the time perfect.”
The district last hosted a food drive in December 2020 and handed out 500 bags of food containing non-perishable food, milk and bread. At the time, Fry estimated that each bag contained 10 to 15 pounds of food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.