The College Place School District is poised to rework a 2012 bond, resulting in a savings of almost $5 million, Superintendent James Fry said at a recent school board meeting.
D.A. Davidson & Co. Senior Vice President Cory Plager was at the Aug. 24 meeting to inform the board of its options regarding replacing three levies for the district that are expiring in February.
The $49 million bond approved by taxpayers in 2012 was to cost taxpayers about $38 million over 20 years. The remainder was to be paid by the state.
The process is called school bond refunding. Plager said this reduces bond payments by issuing new bonds with a lower interest rate to pay off old bonds.
Ten years into the bond, interest rates are now lower than they were originally.
Fry likened the process to refinancing a loan.
“The federal guidelines state that you may basically refinance the bond if it is a good savings to the taxpayers,” Fry told the U-B. “The law says if you wait until the call date, which ours is on June 1 of 2022, you don’t have to face taxation on it.”
According to Plager’s presentation, the call date is “when investors understand an issuer has the right, but not the obligation, to redeem the bond before it matures.”
The process, if enacted by June 2022, will not benefit the school district at all, but it will lower the bond payments that taxpayers make over the next 10 years.
The school bond refunding will save taxpayers more than $4.8 million between 2022 and 2032.
Fry said the opportunity to save the community money was something the district couldn’t pass up.
“I think anytime we ask taxpayers to support measures in our community, there’s a lot of trust there that we are doing everything we can to be as fiscally responsible as possible,” Fry said.
“Looking for these types of opportunities to save is a good way to show that we aren’t just taking the money and saying, ‘Hey, thanks.’ We are treating this money like we would our own money.”
No action was taken at the meeting because the June 1, 2022, call date is still too far away. The soonest the new bond could close is March 1.
The district also has three levies — a maintenance and operations/educational programs levy, a capital levy and a transportation levy — all set to expire in February. Plager presented to the board options and rules for replacing these levies.
No action was taken here, either.
“This was just a preliminary discussion,” Fry said. “We will discuss it more in October … It will be in October or November when the resolution is made for the February election.”
The district’s current, four-year maintenance and operation levy passed in 2018 is for $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The four-year capital levy passed in 2018 started at $0.46 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2018 and decreases each year, ending at $0.39 in 2022.
The two-year transportation levy passed in 2020 is for $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Fry said the board still must decide how much to request in the replacement levies.
“I don’t see us going out and asking for much greater than what we have right now,” Fry said. “It’s been a really good amount to support our students.”