If Gov. Jay Inslee acts on a change of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, some students in the Walla Walla area might see longer school days.
Last week, the CDC changed its recommendations regarding social distancing at schools. The new guidance says students should sit at least 3 feet apart from each other, instead of at least 6 feet apart.
In Washington, schools are still mandated to keep students 6 feet apart.
The Seattle Times reported Friday that the state is not expected to make any immediate change in light of the CDC decision.
If and when such a change does occur, schools in The Valley may start to move away from hybrid schedules and to full in-person learning. However, that might not happen all at once.
In Walla Walla, the school board is already looking at the possibility.
“In preparation for this potential move, the administration has begun planning and discussions with our staff for how these changes might roll out,” school board president Derek Sarley said. “We’ll also be looking for input from parents and the community. The quicker the state makes a decision the quicker we can get kids back to school.”
Sarley said there’s still a lot of planning to do before students can return to full days.
“It’s not quite as easy as just ‘going back to normal,’” Sarley said. “We have some classrooms without enough space for every student, even at 3 feet.”
The new CDC guidance still recommends students be at least 6 feet from each other when masks can’t be worm, such as at lunch time. Sarley said this would be another obstacle.
In College Place, Superintendent James Fry has a similar view.
“We are definitely considering how this would impact the way we are able to serve our students,” Fry said. “In most cases, we could accommodate a 3 foot social distance in most classrooms. However, it is far more complicated than just that, as we have to contend with serving meals and those sorts of things. We would evaluate doing it this spring if we felt that it was in the best interest of student learning and safe to do so.”
In smaller districts — such as Prescott — the change could come faster.
"Currently, Walla Walla County has a low community transmission rate,” Prescott superintendent Justin Bradford said. “The only requirement that is preventing our students from being in school full time, five days a week, is the 6-feet rule. As soon as it is lifted we can get everyone back into the building full time.”
Bradford said he would like to see that happen.
“I do support coming back to school full time as soon as we are able to do so,” he said. “With low community transmission rates, vaccinations available to all educators who want one and the continuation of other safety protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands and staying home when sick, we can keep students and staff safe while getting everyone back on site full time.”