There will be sausages for sale this weekend, as has been the case since Walla Walla Catholic Schools cooked up its Sausage Fest fundraiser in 2002, but like everything else, COVID-19 has changed this annual event.
So the crowds of salivating fans counted on to spend dollars on dogs to support the private school system can’t be allowed at this time.
All is not lost, however. Organizers have decided to show family-friendly movies at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater as a fundraiser instead this year.
The October festival traditionally takes over DeSales Catholic High School for a weekend and features its namesake food, along with salads, beer and wine.
There are games and live entertainment, and about 3,000 people usually show up to down about 4,000 sausages, eat some 800 strawberry shortcakes and drink 19 or so kegs of beer, organizers have said.
The money from folks purchasing the goodies — or just writing donation checks — averages about $35,000 a year and helps fund the operating budget of the schools, organizer Ruthann Haider said.
With this kind of event off the table for now, Haider and her helpers decided on the drive-in movie plan, with a cost of $20 per car and a limit of 200 cars.
On Friday, “How to Train Your Dragon,” released in 2010, will be on the big screen. Saturday’s movie is “Secondhand Lions,” from 2003.
The movie titles floated to the top in a survey of options and are old enough to be brand new to many students, Haider said.
While the evenings are aimed at providing a sense of community among DeSales and Assumption schools' families, there will be room for other movie fans, she predicted.
Typically the Sausage Fest is heaped with sponsorships, and that didn’t change this year.
“We have been blessed that several of our sponsors have agreed to continue those, even in this situation we find ourselves in,” Haider said.
The drive-in’s concession stand will have its usual fare on both nights, Lorie Spiess said.
She and husband, Mike Spiess, own the drive-in and have donated its weekend use for Walla Walla Catholic Schools.
However, the drive-in's sausages will be of German recipe and not the Italian sausages the festival is famous for, Spiess added.
“I don’t want people to think they are getting the Sausage Fest ones.”
The real prize will be the sense of togetherness, she and Haider said.
“We can sit outside our cars as long as we stay by our cars,” Haider added.
“I think the children will appreciate that. And their parents.”
Participants must register in advance at ubne.ws/3cIJbVg.