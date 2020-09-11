Students at Walla Walla Catholic Schools may return to the classroom sooner than other Walla Walla students.
After beginning the school year with most students participating in distance learning, the Catholic schools could have all students back on campus for at least half the week by the end of this month, President Curtis Seidel said.
Currently pre-kindergarteners through second-graders are using a hybrid schedule that includes some in-person school, Seidel said. Starting Monday, that program extends to grades 3 through 6.
Then, on Sept. 21, the plan is have the remaining students — grades 7-12 — also begin a hybrid schedule. On this day, Seidel also hopes K-2 students will be able to move away from a hybrid schedule and into the classroom full-time.
Seidel said each of the older groups, grades 3-6 and 7-12, will spend at least two weeks in a hybrid schedule before advancing to a full in-person schedule, per the latest plan.
The decision to start slow and use distance learning for older students was geared toward safety.
“We wanted to make sure we started with a small group so we could test our (procedures) before moving forward,” Seidel said. “And those seem to be coming along well … We want everyone to be safe.”
He said the decision to move more students to in-person learning was based on multiple factors. First and foremost, he said students receive a better education in person. He said he knows this to be true from personal experience.
Seidel spent the summer as a student himself. He participated in online learning through the University of Notre Dame.
“Online classes are going as smoothly as can be expected,” Seidel said. “But it’s not the same. I teach a course for our seniors. Much of the structure I am using for my coursework is based off the online course I was taking this summer. I have found that the challenges my seniors are having this year are similar to the challenges my classmates had.”
So, Seidel said he knew he wanted classes to be in-person as soon as it could be safely done. Still, he said he wanted to make sure the school would be covered by its insurance policy if it opened against the recommendations released by the state of Washington.
“When we got greater clarification from our insurance company on what would and would not be covered based on the differences between guidelines, recommendations and mandates coming out of the state, we were able to make a decision.”
Seidel said as long as the schools don’t go against any mandates — and he says they won’t — their insurance will cover them.
“However, we still believe it is important to have safety measures,” he said.
For example, the use of facial coverings is being required by the schools. Their use is also mandated by the state. So far, Seidel said the wearing of such coverings has not been a problem for most students.