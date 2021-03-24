Steering the College Place school bus program was a big job, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was a whole new set of challenges.
After 27 years of transporting College Place children to and from school, transportation supervisor Carman Gerking is retiring at the end of the school year.
“My husband and I have talked about it,” Gerking said. “I give myself (to the job) a lot, so I don’t take time off. So it’s time.”
Gerking is in her fourth year as the transportation supervisor. She started her career with the district as a bus driver.
Like all other school districts in the area, the College Place School District changed its reopening plans several times leading up to the start of this school year. Each scenario needed a different transportation plan.
Ultimately, the district started the year with distance learning, however, it had some students with special needs on campus.
Also, meals were delivered to students by drivers.
So, Gerking had to come up with routes to make all that happen.
Superintendent James Fry said the year got stressful for the transportation department when the district moved to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule. Suddenly, there were twice as many routes to staff than in a normal school year.
“It was quite a challenge to go from an a.m. pickup and a p.m. drop off to an a.m. pickup and drop off and a p.m. pickup and drop off,” Gerking said. “I had to bring in some more people to help.”
Fry said Gerking — and the whole transportation team — made the reopening possible.
“She won’t brag on herself, but the schools don’t open if the school buses don’t run,” Fry said. “Our drivers are mainly retired folks who come in and work a few hours in the morning and come back and work a few hours in the afternoon. So, Carman had to convince them to come in and do a route at 7:30 in the morning, and then come back and drop those kids off. And then do it all again in the afternoon.”
This is on top of figuring out capacity limits on buses and establishing and ensuring sanitation procedures.
So, has the pandemic played a role in Gerking’s decision to retire now?
“A little, a little,” Gerking admitted with a chuckle. “It’s really exhausting.”
She’s going to miss her interactions with children, she said.
“I bonded with the kids and had a good time with them,” Gerking said. “I like to dance so we would dance on the bus — when it was parked, of course.”
She has a lot of memories from her driving days.
“One thing I remember all of the time is when I was driving kindergartners,” Gerking said. “I was taking a girl home and she had this Cool Whip container. When she was getting off, I asked her what was in it and she said, ‘I have a gas hopper in here.’ She meant grasshopper, but it was just so cute how she said that.”
Four years ago, Gerking stepped up and took on the role of transportation supervisor. She continued to drive as the supervisor.
“Not much changed except the workload was a lot more,” Gerking said. “But my team stayed the same.”
Gerking said the new responsibilities took a little bit to get used to.
“There’s paperwork,” she said. “A lot of paperwork. And then dealing with parents a lot. That was new.”
As transportation supervisor, Gerking oversees routing, hiring of drivers, purchasing of new buses and taking care of any transportation issues with parents.
Superintendent James Fry said Gerking handles parents’ issues so well that they rarely ever make it to his desk.
“That tells me she’s handling them well,” Fry said.
She’s not fully retiring, though.
“I’m putting my name in to be a sub,” she said.
Fry said he’s focused on finding a replacement for Gerking.
“It’s not an easy position to fill,” Fry said. “You’re supervising adults, you’re working with children and you’re working with parents.”
Fry said the district is looking everywhere for the best candidate.
“It could come within, but the position is wide open,” he said. “I always want to make sure that we have fully evaluate all the candidates.”
Fry said the job posting can be found at cpps.org.