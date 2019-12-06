Campus by campus, erasing lines between college and non-typical students

Ali Jenkins said she loved everything about this day — being with her Walla Walla High School classmates, being at Bowlaway Lanes and being with Whitman College students.
“I’m not really good at bowling, but I love it,” Jenkins said with a bounce on the stool she was occupying between turns.
It was just before the Thanksgiving break, and the young woman looked ready for the holidays, with purple hair that matched her sweatshirt and a smile lighting her face.
“I looove being with the Whitman students,” Jenkins said, her grin growing wider.
“They’re sooo sweet and nice.”
She is in her third year of Walla Walla High School’s STEP program, which is designed to transition young adults with non-typical intellectual and developmental abilities from high school to adulthood and, hopefully, jobs or volunteer work.
Teacher Jake Butenhoff was hired to develop STEP, now in its fourth year at Wa-Hi. He oversees four job coaches who provide individual support for students pursuing the most independent level of life possible.
The curriculum includes on-the-job trainings, community experiences, volunteer opportunities and living skills sessions.
This year the Wa-Hi students also mixed it up with Whitman students during the STEP class time. Over the fall semester, the two groups met once a week.
This day, and all the other Wednesdays spent with STEP students, has been a wish come true for Jess Boyers.
The Whitman senior had already introduced some of her peers to adults with non-typical needs as coordinator of the “Whitman Buddy” program that pairs college students and local adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities for social activities.
Boyers, 21, said her experience as the Buddy leader made her wonder how she could expand the effort.
“I was thinking of how to get students interested in engaging outside just that social time in Buddies … I’m very passionate about inclusion, and I strive to advocate for that.”
Having a relative with a developmental disability has made her aware of the academic and social struggles in that population group, Boyers said.
She wanted to meld two worlds — the one on campus, and the one inside Butenhoff’s classroom.
A collaboration with Whitman College sociology professor Michelle Janning created a one-semester class, featuring discussion groups, guest presenters, work-site visits and transportation training, with some just-for-joy moments mixed in.
It’s called “Defining Ability and Developing Community,” and every student — Wa-Hi or Whitman — received one college credit for the class.
The high-schoolers also received a college transcript at no cost to them. The funding came from numerous sources, Janning said.
The Walla Walla Valley Disability Network helped in getting the word out, Boyers said.
Janning said both sets of students reaped rewards from this first try.
“The most powerful moment was when the campus students learned about the landscape of Walla Walla in terms of disability, such as ‘location matters.’ We’re not Seattle, we don’t have every service, and that’s a very important point.”
Ultimately, the class morphed from learning about sociology to experiencing applied sociology, Janning said.
“It became about how groups matter, how inequality matters … it’s like the class happened to us, not like we took a class.”
Boyers and Janning said they hope the class can be replicated in some form in the future, to offer the same opportunity to more Whitman and Wa-Hi students.
Keeping the connections that formed this fall can help erase the unnecessary line that exists between the college and the community, Janning said.
“We’re all students here; we all live here.”
At Bowlaway Lanes, no one worried about lines — other than the alley gutter — only strikes and snacks.
Emmanuel Jimenez, 20, gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up as he manned the scoring computer.
He’s called “E-man,” and bowling is great, the Wa-Hi student said, with a little interpretation assistance from his job coach.
The Whitman kids feel like friends, Jimenez said, especially when they came to the Wa-Hi class for one afternoon.
Sitting nearby, Christian Salgado said he agreed.
Having the Whitman people has brought “laughter and joyful hearts,” Salgado said.
“They did teach us friendship.”
Jenkins said the Whitman students gave and received in this special class.
“They were so encouraging, and they were willing to learn, pretty much as people should be, ready to understand disabilities.”
When asked what she hoped the college students would do with what this autumn’s lessons, Jenkins didn’t hesitate.
“I hope they do go into special ed. I really do.”