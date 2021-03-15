Walla Walla High School students have returned to the building — and to a construction zone. Upgrades made possible by a 2018 bond are underway and have put about half of the school’s buildings out of service.
In 2018, a bond replacement was passed by voters for $65.62 million.
In addition, the district qualified for matching from state funds for about $52.63 million to bring the total amount available for construction and improvements in the district to $118.25 million.
Of that money, $77.25 million is being spent renovating Walla Walla High School.
The high school was built in 1963, with additions made in 1984 and 1990. Little has been done to update the school since.
Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said it will be some time before the school sees this kind of money for improvements again.
“This project is almost being matched dollar by dollar by the state,” Smith said. “We’d have to wait 25 to 30 years before we could claim that match again. So we are minimally 25 to 30 years away from another significant improvement taking place.”
That makes spending the money wisely all the more important, he said.
“What we do now is going to be here for a generation,” Smith said. “When you improve a building, and you can’t touch it for 30 years, whatever you do better be worthwhile.”
Construction started in the fall and about half the school is out of service. Classes and students have all been relocated to buildings that have not been started on yet.
Smith said most of the buildings being worked on have to be completed by August, because students will be in them when the 2021-22 school year starts. That’s also when the construction will start on the buildings currently in service.
The district is doing the project this way — half at a time — so that temporary buildings are not needed.
“In my mind, the last thing you want to do is waste tax payer money on portable facilities if you don’t absolutely have to,” Smith said. “So every dollar we spend here is going to improvements and not to temporary this and temporary that.”
The massive project includes improving several buildings and adding on to others.
Improvements are being made to student safety, to wheel chair access — many restrooms are completely inaccessible to students in wheelchairs — and to fire and health code standards.
Student safety improvements include adding windows that would make hiding in classrooms easier without eliminating natural light.
Major projects of the remodel include additions to the library, commons building, auditorium and music building, and fitness center. A new science building was recently completed and the old science building is being completely renovated to house other programs.
One program that will particularly benefit from the upgrades is performing arts. The auditorium —which is 30 years old — is too small to fit the needs of the theater and music departments.
“It’s been a great facility for years and years,” Smith said. “But one of the challenges is they were very financially strained when they built that auditorium. It’s a great auditorium and a great shell, but there’s a band room and a choir room, and that’s about it. There’s no practice room. There’s no green room for changing. When we have a play, kids are in the hallway changing.”
The addition will about double the building’s size.
“We’re basically building a brand new band room, choir room, orchestra room and practice room,” Smith said. “And then we’re going to take the existing band and choir room and convert it into a green room and a small black box theater.”
Other upgrades will allow the district to offer culinary classes on campus with industrial equipment. This program is designed in conjunction with Walla Walla Community College.
Construction is due for completion by summer 2022, Smith said. When students return for the 2022-23 school year, they will find a mostly new, renovated campus.