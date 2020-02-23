The newest building at the Washington State Penitentiary was put in place to rebuild lives through higher education.
Experts say leaving prison with vocational and career skills increase the chance of never coming back into the corrections system.
If a man wants to increase his odds while at the Walla Walla prison, he’s got a brand new stage to do so.
The new school building opened for business last week, allowing students to trod the polished-concrete floors, make use of the high-tech smart screens on the walls and take part in the Washington state library system.
The walls, a creamy yellow, were still untouched and the desks lined up in neat rows.
Before time and use could change that, a group of inmates gathered to talk to the Union-Bulletin about college behind bars.
The Washington state Department of Corrections did not disclose inmates’ last names, citing privacy for inmates’ victims.
Reed, easily identified by his fiery red hair, is halfway to earning his two-year associate of arts degree, with a focus on digital design.
Reed said he loves art and getting an education will allow him to capitalize on that upon his release from prison.
“My intention is to make the best of my time here instead of sitting here doing nothing,” he said, conceding this is not his first incarceration.
“I’ve broken my mom’s heart time and time again. Now? She’s really proud of me, and this helps us build our relationship.”
It’s more than grades, Reed said, adding prisoners can be as cliquish as high-schoolers, but inside a classroom everyone is on the same field.
Erik is enrolled in the construction training program and is already seeing potential jobs on the post-release horizon.
“As of lately, union representatives are coming in to pitch to us. Some have done time themselves, but they’re out there now, having extreme success.”
Erik said the Walla Walla Community College instructors who teach inmates also teach methods to correct for trauma.
“So we can understand how to control our minds. The construction skills will come, but having the ability to handle the other situations …”
That’s the real bonus of going to school every day and seeing another life rise up for the future, he added.
Ayron knows the free education in prison looks unfair to many people.
“They also don’t think it’s fair when we go out there and recommit our crimes to support our families,” Erik interjected.
Ayron wasn’t raised to think of college as having value, he said.
“I came in here, uneducated, I grew up on the farm. But I’ve pursued education the whole time I’ve been here, from getting a GED to working in HVAC systems.”
His goal is to use the heating and cooling classes to land a well-paid job when he’s able to walk free again, Ayron said.
“I’m going to hit the ground running. I’m bound and determined to be a successful member of the community and the father figure I need to be for my kids.”
Kieth, who said he grew up in Walla Walla, is not going to be released. But getting an education is changing who he was and doesn’t want to be again.
Though he pays no money for his credits, he is working hard for his grades, the white-haired man said.
“And this is tax-paid for, just like financial aid or federal scholarships. It’s just a different channel.”
His mother is a retired teacher, and he harbors a hope her attitude about education will unlock a door between them, Kieth said.
“I’m a lifer. We had a really good relationship, but I haven’t talked to mom for 15 years.”
Recently Kieth wrote a story in his creative writing class, plus he just received a letter from WWCC saying his grades had put him on the president’s list.
“So I’m going to take that story, along with that letter, and send it to her.”
Maybe, he added, it will make his mother proud.
Reed seconded Kieth’s hope.
“This is an opportunity to rebuild those bridges. Unfortunately, we’ve burned a lot of those.”
They’ve heard all the promises to do better before, Reed said of family members.
“This is an opportunity to put our words into action.”
Lawrence has been in prison since 1996, and he won’t be leaving. Higher education was not always available for inmates like him, he said.
But classwork — even the homework done in the chaos of a living unit — keeps the negatives of prison life at bay, Lawrence said with a slow smile.
“We have to work for it, you have to want this education and sacrifice your free time. I’m overloaded, but I like it.”
He’s always loved physically hard labor, he said.
“But with education, there’s power in knowledge.”
Penitentiary Superintendent Don Holbrook, sitting in on the session, said these men are part of an unusual fraternity.
“What I appreciate hearing in this room is that these guys, somewhere along their journey, have found a purpose and a passion. They are people transitioning away from behaviors and issues,” Holbrook said.
“These guys are the best marketing — if we have a class and no one comes, we lose the funding. Then the guys are back in their cells.”