Walla Walla School District is giving cold, bagged lunches the sack. When school starts on Sep. 7, a more traditional style meal will be served.
“We are going back to as close to a regular lunch as we can,” said WWPS Nutrition Services Director Pamela Milleson.
This, however, does not mean everything is back to normal. To the contrary, several pandemic-related changes will remain in place. But even some of those are being presented in a way that feels more normal, Milleson said.
For example, most of the meals will be prepackaged, but not in the same way items in a bagged lunch would be.
“Some of the items we buy prepackaged, but for some of them we will facilitate that,” Milleson said. “We will be doing quite a bit of scratch cooking. Like our spaghetti. When I say it’s going to be prepackaged, we are going to scratch cook it and put it in a hot holding container so there’s less of an opportunity for contamination.”
With the ditching of the bagged lunches comes the return of some choices.
“We’re looking at a two-entrée option for most of our schools, with prepackaged fruits and vegetables with milk,” she said. “It gives our kids some options. Kids seem to eat better when they have some options. And our kids are all very tired of sack lunches.”
How much else is going to be familiar differs from school to school and is still being determined. When possible, Milleson said, students will eat in the cafeteria. This won’t work, however, in every school.
While meals will be served out of school cafeteria, depending on the size of the eating area, students at some schools will have to take the meal elsewhere.
“Food will be eaten in the cafeteria, outdoors and maybe some in classrooms,” she said. “It’s going to differ per building.”
Detailed plans for each school are being developed.
Milleson added that while all students will be receiving free meals again this year regardless of need due to the pandemic, families that usually qualify for free or reduced-cost meals should still fill out the applications, because the number of qualifying students affects school district funding.
Walla Walla isn’t the only district taking steps to return to pre-pandemic lunchtime traditions. Other districts, such as in College Place and Dayton, are also pressing forward with a more typical lunch. Both districts plan to prepare fresh meals when students return to school.
Dayton School District took some of these steps during the past school year.
“We were able to last year return to cooking,” Food Services Director Jana Eaton said. “We pride ourselves in our meals.”
Staff there dumped the sacked lunches last year and will continue to serve trayed meals to students this year. New to this year, all students from K-12 will be eating in the elementary school’s cafeteria.
“We have a large cafeteria and so we are able to do kind of a rolling lunch, and clean in between,” Eaton said.
College Place’s meal service will look a bit more like Walla Walla’s.
Director of Food Service Julie James said students will be served cooked food from the cafeteria but might eat elsewhere.”
“Eating will be done in a variety of spaces,” James said. “At the elementary school, it will be in the cafeteria. At the middle and high schools, it will be at the cafeteria commons area, the gymnasium, outdoor areas. We have several areas set up.”
James said that in normal years, College Place students have a choice between food cooked in a kitchen, and a salad bar. Now, the salad will be prepacked instead of self-serve.
Dayton and College Place are both taking part in the USDA’s Seamless Summer option for meals, allowing them to continue to offer meals to all students, regardless of need.