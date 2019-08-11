When: 5:45 p.m., Monday
Where: Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St.
REPORTS: Facilities; Superintendent Laure Quaresma, including annual meetings and conferences, policy updates.
DISCUSSION: First reading of policies including use of restraint or seclusion, talented and gifted students, nondiscrimination.
ACTION ITEMS: Personnel; extra-duty contracts; election of board officers; designation of official contracts; rental rates for school property; authorization for state and federal grants; regular board meetings calendar; food contract; substitute teacher pay rate; amending budget resolutions.