When students of the Athena-Weston and Milton-Freewater school districts return to school this fall, they will take a big step back to normal as they will no longer be required to wear masks.
Both districts have decided let parents determine whether or not their children wear masks to school.
On June 25, Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Education gave most COVID-19 related decision making — such as if to require masks and social distancing — back to the school districts.
In the state’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework document, which governs the 2021-22 school year, the Oregon Department of Health and the Oregon Health Authority “strongly advise face coverings for all students in grades kindergarten and up,” but no longer require it.
“Except where compliance is mandated by existing state law, this Resiliency Framework is advisory,” the document states.
The Centers for Disease Control guidance for COVID-19 prevention in schools, which was updated July 9, still recommends the use of facial coverings in school by non-vaccinated students and staff while indoors.
After both districts distributed their own survey on the topic, and both surveys showed strong support for making masks optional.
The Milton-Freewater School District made the announcement July 6 on its website. The change took effect immediately for summer program students.
“As we have done throughout, we will continue to gather input from our stakeholders and community partners to ensure we are making the most informed, equitable and safest decisions possible,” Superintendent Aaron Duff said in a letter to the community.
Later the Athena-Weston School District followed suit.
Athena-Weston Superintendent Ann Vescio said the surveys sent out by her district included students, staff, teachers, parents and caretakers.
“We got a little over 300 responses,” Vescio said. “And overwhelmingly, the community felt comfortable, and supported making masks voluntary.”
About 83% of the district’s staff is vaccinated against COVID-19, Vescio said.
The Athena-Weston School District will follow the state’s recommendations on social distancing, Vescio confirmed. The state recommends students are seated at least 3 feet from each other.
While Oregon has given most decision making authority to school districts, Washington has not. Masks are still mandated for students, vaccinated or not, while inside. However, on July 6, the state announced students and staff no longer have to wear masks while outside.
Walla Walla Public Schools have already implemented that change in its Summer Sol summer program.
College Place Schools Superintendent James Fry confirmed to the U-B Tuesday that his district has also stopped requiring masks outdoors.