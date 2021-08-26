The College Place School District has selected Anne-Marie Bauman to join its ranks for the rest of the term.
Bauman was selected in one of the first action items at the Tuesday, Aug. 24, board meeting after the board publicly interviewed her and Rod Fazzari for the position.
She was sworn in immediately and joined the board for the remainder of the meeting.
Bauman fills the seat left vacant by Melito Ramirez, who resigned earlier this year to accept the position of the district’s transportation director. The seat is up for election in November.
Bauman and Fazzari and both running for the seat in the general election.
Tuesday’s open interview was an opportunity for the candidates not just to get their ideas out to the board, but also to the public ahead of the election.
Bauman’s interest in running for the school board comes from a desire to see children make up for lost learning from COVID-19 related shutdowns.
“We have a lot work to do to recover the academic gap that was created by COVID-19,” Bauman told the U-B after the meeting. “I felt like I wanted to be involved in that process and have something add to that discussion … The kids just didn’t get a full year of instruction last year.”
College Place students began the last school year in distance learning before transitioning to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule for three weeks in October.
An increase in COVID-19 cases in November brought the return of distance learning until January. Later, the district moved to full-day in-person learning in April.
“They are maybe behind grade level, some of them,” Bauman said of students. “So we need to get everybody caught up to grade level and on track to graduate with their class.”
Fazzari, who left the meeting shortly after the vote, told the board his interest in the position arose from national issues.
“One of the reasons why I’m interested in the school board is because what has been going on around the country currently with all of the political stuff,” Fazzari said. “I fear leftest forces, I guess, having a negative impact on what has been built here.”
Fazzari said at the meeting he knows more about a local private school's board than he does the College Place district.
“I’m more familiar with the board that runs the (Walla Walla) Catholic Schools, I’m a DeSales grad,” Fazzari said. “I don’t know a whole lot about what boards do. I’ve read all the minutes that are online and available.”
Bauman said her background is in STEM fields.
“I have four years of experience as a test engineer with the Boeing Company,” she said. “I have a lot of STEM background … I have written some software.”
She said three of her four children are grown up and attended College Place schools. Her youngest is currently in the district.
“I feel I know the district pretty well,” she said.
Fazzari said in the interview that while five of his seven children were home-schooled, his two youngest spent time in the College Place district.
Fazzari, who described himself as a software engineer, owns the KHSS radio station.