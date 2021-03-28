Walla Walla Public Schools’ fully online K-12 school is getting new leadership.
The district announced that Amy Ford will be replacing Carina Stillman as the director of Walla Walla Online, beginning July 1.
Ford is currently a fourth grade teacher at Walla Walla Online. Stillman will return to her previous job as assistant principal at Garrison Middle School.
Ford said the year she’s been teaching for the online academy has helped her decide to stay with the school in an expanded role.
“Primarily because of our team and the work we have already started this year,” Ford said. “We’re wanting to mold that into an ongoing program that will be available for families that want that true online setting. That was intriguing to me, to able to support that.”
Stillman, meanwhile, will be returning to a job that has a component she has missed over the past year: face to face interaction with children.
“It was probably January when I started doing some soul searching,” Stillman said. “I miss being with kids. And I miss being being with teachers in a more traditional setting.”
Stillman said she had agreed to take leadership of Walla Walla Online for a year. If she liked it, she could stay in the role. While she said she’s proud of the work she — and her team, including Ford — has done over the year, she feels her decision to return to Garrison benefits her and Walla Walla Online alike.
“I think what’s best for the program is having someone who really wants to be here,” Stillman said.
Ford has been with with the district for 18 years. She started as a teacher at Berney Elementary School before moving to Edison Elementary School as a fourth grade teacher. Later, she was a title assessment specialist.
She earned an undergraduate degree in communications and a masters in education from Portland State University.
Between now and July 1, Ford and Stillman will be working together as they prepare for the transition.
For both of them, a top priority is making sure that the school — which was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and serves as an option for families not yet comfortable with in-person learning — is a sustainable option for students long after the pandemic has ended.
“We look forward to really to developing as an online school, not for the pandemic’s sake, but as another option,” Stillman said.
The online school is currently serving over 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, she said, and over the year, enrollment had been as high as 650.