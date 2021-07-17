Walla Walla Robotics hosted 38 children in its first robotics camp of the summer. The local organization started by Nicole Butcher and her sons, Carson and Jordan, will have another camp from July 26-30.
Butcher said she wanted to give local children an opportunity to participate in camps similar to those her children used to attend.
“They are the same camps my kids participated in when they were young,” she said. “(The camps) helped shape their lives … As they started with these camps, doing early Lego engineering and programing, they developed into doing high school competitive robotics.”
She said the experience helped her oldest son, Carson, 17, decide what field he wanted to go into.
“He’s going to CalPoly (California Polytechnic State University) for engineering, so I’d say it was definitely influential,” Butcher said.
She ran similar camps in Texas before moving to Walla Walla. Her children were home schooled at the time, and she shadowed leaders of another camp to learn how to operate them.
The five-day camps in Walla Walla are for children 6-13.
Siblings Andrew and Benjamin Foster took part in the first camp this summer.
Andrew, 7, said learning to build things was fun.
“We made a bee that stops at a flower because we put a sensor on the flower,” Andrew said. “It made a buzzing sound.”
His brother, 6, also enjoyed making Lego robots.
“There was a lot of fun things for us to make,” Benjamin said. “We got to choose.”
Both boys said they already want to take part in another camp.
“I want to do it again because it’s fun” Benjamin said.
The boys’ mother, Bethany Foster, said it was a good experience for her sons.
“My kids have been really interested in building things. They build things all day,” she said. “When I went to pick them up after the first day, they said, ‘Mom, this is so much fun.’”
Butcher said spots remain open for the second camp, starting on July 26. More information can be found at wallawallarobotics.com/camp-weeks.