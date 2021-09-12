ECHO — The 5K/10K fun run/walk is the only fall Eastern Oregon trail race. A fun day is offered for all, even if not competing. Visitors are invited to hike the course while enjoying the local ridges and sights of the Sno Road Winery vineyard.
Presented by Echo Sage Trail Run and Eastern Oregon Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture, the event is Saturday, Sept. 25, with on-site registration beginning at 8 a.m. Those planning to participate must register in advance. The race fee is $25 for adults and $10 for youths. All proceeds go to the Eastern Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture scholarship fund.
Entirely on Lloyd and Lois Piercy’s farmland, the trail has been open to the public for the past 10 years. Local bike clubs, bike shops and volunteers have developed 25 miles of mountain bike trails.
For more information or to register, visit www.echosagetrailrun.com. For questions, contact 541-705-5799 or EasternOregonOWA@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.