Beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 p.m., the Interstate 84 eastbound Exit 179 off-ramp to I-82 northbound will be closed for 24 hours. The closure is necessary to apply a seal to the bridge deck and complete repairs, according to a news release. The estimated completion date for this work is Sunday, Sept. 8, at 10 p.m.

When the I-84 eastbound Exit 179 off-ramp to I-82 northbound is closed, traffic should take the exit 168 off-ramp to U.S. 730, then continue on U.S. Highway 730 for 15 miles to connect to I-82 near Umatilla, the release said.

The scheduled bridge repair work is weather dependent and the closure date could change. Check TripCheck.com for closure information.