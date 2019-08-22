One person was injured early today in a head-on collision north of Walla Walla.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident occurred at 5:56 a.m. on State Route 125 one mile north of the city.

Police said a southbound car driven by Samantha N. Garcia, 22, Prescott, crossed the centerline and struck a northbound car driven by Ryan M. Anderson, 40, of Walla Walla.

Anderson was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment of injuries and was undergoing assessment this morning. Garcia was cited for negligent driving, police said.