Updated, 9/8/20, 12:05 p.m.
Pacific Power had as many as 2,700 customers without power in Walla Walla and surrounding areas on Monday evening around 7 p.m. There are now about 20 customers without power.
Blowing dust combined with smoke from regional wildfires Monday to fill the sky with a haze that was seen throughout much of eastern Washington. As a result, several roads and parks closed temporarily.
Falling trees and tree limbs closed multiple streets in the city of Walla Walla, Street Supervisor Jason Mings said. Three street crews will be out clearing the sidewalks and roads for a couple of days.
The Walla Walla Police Department placed barricades at the entrances to Pioneer Park and Fort Walla Walla Park because strong winds presented the safety hazard potential of knocking down tree limbs, Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman said.
The barricades will be in place until the debris is cleaned up, the trees are evaluated for damage and potential hazards are removed. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department estimates this will take a day or two before the barricades are lifted up and up to a week before clean up is done.
Coleman said everyone should be cautious while in any city parks because experts have not fully evaluated all of the potential tree issues after Monday’s windstorm.
“We usually don’t get strong winds this time of year,” Coleman said.
During the storm, the wind came from the northeast causing some tree damage because the trees are used to the southwestern winds, and that is how they grow.
In College Place, Public Works Director Paul Hartwig said branches have fallen in both city parks, but neither park has closed, and cleanup is underway. No roads have closed in that city.
Rob John, assistant public works director for the city of Dayton, said that city hasn’t closed any parks or roads. He did say there are branches and other objects that have been blown into the roadway in some areas of the city, but public works staff was working on having that cleared out.
In Waitsburg, Deputy Clerk Brittany Zuger said the city’s two parks remain open to the public. No roads are currently closed.
The Tri-City Herald reported that air and visibility conditions closed several main roads and highways in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas during the wind storm.
The Herald reported that at about 5 p.m. Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation closed Interstate 82 near Prosser to about 6 miles east for about 90 minutes. No detour was available during this time.
The Department of Transportation also closed Highway 221 from Prosser to Paterson because of visibility problems from the dust and smoke.
Near Ritzville, both directions of U.S. Highway 395 were closed around noon after a multi-car collision blocked the roadway. By 5 p.m., the northbound lanes reopened, and at 7:36 p.m., the DOT announced both directions were fully open.
Power failures
Many residents across the region had power loss Monday as well.
Columbia Rural Electric Association solved three power failures caused by the gusty winds.
Almost 100 people lost power for about two hours at Lewis Peak and Seaman roads near Dixie, said Doug Case, the manager of marketing and member services at Columbia REA. The outage began at around 2:55 p.m. and was fixed at around 4:54 p.m.
A power outage near Wolf Fork and Touchet River Road outside of Dayton affected about 57 people for four hours around 5 p.m., he said. The issue was resolved around 9 p.m.
A few people were also affected by a power failure near the community of Eureka, west of Prescott, Case said.
As well, all service has been restored to areas of Walla Walla and Columbia County served by Pacific Power that had outages beginning Monday.
“Overnight there were as many as 500 customers without power, all related to trees and branches down due to wind,” Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gauntt said. “As of now, all power is restored to the area. We are asking people to be careful if they see any wires down and to call us.”
Zuger said no power outages were reported in Waitsburg.
Oregon
Smoke from Washington files crossed the state border and caused issues in Oregon as well. Jim Smith, the observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Pendleton told the East Oregonian that smoke seen Monday in northern Oregon was mostly from fires in Washington.
“There’s actually a couple of fires up there that are the main source of the smoke,” Smith said. “Winds are blowing pretty strong and are increasing from the north and it’s blowing the smoke from the Tri-Cities and into the basin.”
Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston city officials said this morning the worst of the wind appears to have swept by their towns with little damage, other than thick layers of dust on freshly washed cars and some downed tree branches.