A transformer damaged by a cocktail of natural elements caused a small fire on a utility pole and put about 2,000 Pacific Power customers in the Eastgate area without power for about an hour early Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, a company spokesperson said.
Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson said the electrical failure was brought to the company's attention around 2 a.m. and electricity for most customers was restored just before 3 a.m. with the remaining units restored later in the morning.
Hanson said this was a "rare" occasion — the transformer on a pole near the 400 block of Wellington Avenue was damaged by a series of natural elements falling into place.
"What happens is in prolonged, dry conditions, dust and particulate matter builds up (on equipment)," Hanson said. "And a little rain on it creates a conduit and that can lead to a full fire and that is what we had last night."
The electric phenomenon makes the unit get overloaded, leading to a sudden burst of flame.
According to Popular Mechanics, a sudden transformer failure can lead to brilliant flashes of blue light and usually an explosion and flames.
The U.S. greatly relies on transformers after expanding the nation's electrical infrastructure with millions of the the units installed in the 1950s and 1960s — most have a lifespan of about 30-40 years, according to Power, an energy industry news outlet.
But Hanson said people should not be concerned about transformers going up in flames left and right as the weather cools down and rain returns, reiterating that it was a very rare occurrence.
"They are fairly resilient," Hanson said of his company's transformers. "They're built to withstand the toughest mother nature can throw at them."
Hanson said regular maintenance is done on the equipment to make sure they're ready for adverse conditions.