Dump sites, permits and more available to Umatilla County flood victims

Residents and business owners in Umatilla County affected by the early February flood who haven’t reported damages are encouraged to do so by visiting umatillacounty.net, according to a release.
As of Thursday, 387 structures were reported damaged, which will be documented for financial impacts and to help determine the needs of the community.
Those needing help with cleanup can call 844-965-1386, and relief agencies can assist with muckout services and more. Response times vary due to the demand.
Information about safety during cleanup is available from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality at ubne.ws/cleanupsafety.
In all cases, photos should be taken for insurance purposes before cleanup.
Permits are required before repairing or replacing damaged structures, and certain requirements apply to those within a floodplain, the release stated. Those areas may be in a Special Flood Hazard Area.
For more information, visit ubne.ws/hazardarea. To see if a home is in a floodplain, visit ubne.ws/requirements. The community Flood Insurance Rate Map is at the Umatilla County Planning Department, 216 SE Fourth St., Room 104, Pendleton. Maps also are available at ubne.ws/requirements.
For flood waste, dumpsters are in various areas, the release stated, and identified at ubne.ws/floodinfo. Other information also is available at that site. No demolition or structural material, explosives, hazardous or toxic materials are permitted. Materials aren’t allowed on the ground near the dumpsters, and people are asked not to block access to them.
Dumpster sites in the Milton-Freewater area include Marie Dorian Park, on Couse Creek Road and 82038 South Fork Walla Walla River Road. For more information or to report full dumpsters, call 541-938-4188.