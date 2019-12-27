Driver knocks over power pole, flees scene in Burbank

BURBANK — A car was found flipped over and knocked into a downed power pole near the intersection of state Route 124 and U.S. Highway 12 in Burbank Thursday morning.
Dozens lost power in the area after the crash at about 7:15 a.m, and officials are still investigating what happened as the driver fled the scene of the crash, Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson told the U-B.
Columbia REA came to the scene to restore power to Burbank Heights, Thorson said.
“We had about 60 people out of power right after it happened" said Doug Case, the manager of marketing and member services at Columbia REA. "Within 45 minutes we had 45 people back on with power. It took us another couple hours to replace the pole."
The safety manager will do an investigation internally and will work with the police to find out what happened, he said.
“If it’s appropriate and we can find the parties involved, we will work with the police department to get the costs of repairs reimbursed,” Case said.