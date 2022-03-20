A 20-year-old man was injured after his small SUV crashed into the Whitehouse Crawford building in downtown Walla Walla on Saturday night.
Walla Walla police reported that the vehicle struck the building, which houses the Kinglet Restaurant, about 7:30 p.m. An estimated 100 people were inside the building at 55 W. Cherry St., but no injuries were reported among them.
The driver, whose name is not being released by police, was the only occupant of the vehicle, which had its front end crushed as it crossed the sidewalk and struck the brick building. He was treated on-scene by medics and transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries, police reported.
City of Walla Walla officials inspected the building and deemed it to be a hazard due to extensive damage caused by the collision. The Kinglet Restaurant was closed and will remain closed until the building can be repaired.
Police reported that there was no indication the driver was under the influence of anything, but something inside the vehicle may have distracted the driver before the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.