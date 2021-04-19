An unknown driver hit a power pole and a stop sign near West Langdon Road and Plaza Way on Sunday, April 18.
The driver fled the scene on foot before emergency personnel arrived around 8:45 p.m.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspect, as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, according to Chief Deputy Richard Schram.
The incident caused a power outage at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, affecting 222 Pacific Power customers in the immediate area, according to Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt.
He said power was restored at 3 a.m., two hours before expected.
Plaza Way between Taumarson and Braden roads and Langdon Road between South Third Avenue and Plaza Way were closed after deputies arrived and opened roughly eight hours later at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Schram said.