A pair of drive-through immunization clinics this month will prepare residents for flu season.

The first comes a week from Friday at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18, Walla Walla Valley area veterans can get their flu shot without leaving the comfort of their vehicles. The clinic is offered outside of Building 74 at the circle on the VA’s campus.

Typically held late September each year, the flu clinic was moved to a later date to ensure plenty of vaccine is on hand, said VA Public Affairs Officer Linda Wondra.

Providence St. Mary Medical Center then offers its eighth annual free drive-through flu shot clinic for adults Oct. 26.

The clinic runs 9 a.m. to noon — or until the vaccine is gone — at the Surgery and Procedure Center at Providence on Seventh Avenue, accessible via Fifth Avenue and Willow Street at the back side of the hospital toward Seventh.

Providence St. Mary partners with Providence Medical Group in cooperation with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to sponsor the event.

The immunizations are for those 18 and older. It is open to all adults, though low-income residents and those without health insurance are particularly encouraged to attend.

No vaccines for children will be available at this clinic. Immunizations for children should be sought by a primary care physician, the announcement said.