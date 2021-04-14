About 100 people gathered in downtown Walla Walla on Wednesday night, April 14, to honor the life of Daunte Wright and show support for Black people, organizers of the event said.
The vigil and silent demonstration took place in front of Land Title Plaza, at South First Avenue and East Main Street, in response to the death of Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, by a police officer during a traffic stop.
The officer, Kimberly A. Potter, 48, resigned Tuesday and was arrested Wednesday morning for investigation of second-degree manslaughter. Brooklyn Center police said Potter was planning to use a Taser on Wright but grabbed her pistol by mistake and shot the man.
In response, protests, vigils and some riots have taken place across the country. But in Walla Walla on Wednesday evening, at the event organized by Black Lives Matter Walla Walla, the crowd was quiet and calm in the late afternoon sunlight.
A subtle but steady breeze made it difficult to use candles as planned. Still, people young and old of many race and ethnicity gathered in honor of Wright and other Black lives.
"While we may not have the largest group of Black people here in Walla Walla, we have them," said Black Lives Matter Walla Walla organizer Cia Cortinas, who organized the vigil. "They deserve a seat at the table ... and what better way to do that than as a collective in the community to come together and show that this is a safe place.
"This is a safe place to live, this is a safe place to express yourself, and this is a safe place to push back and question areas that historically have systemic ties of racism to them."
Cortinas welcomed the crowd and said the event had been cleared with Land Title of Walla Walla, and staff at nearby Browne Family Vineyards also offered water.
Some, including Cortinas, wrote messages on the ground with chalk.
"How many more?" Cortinas wrote.
Signs were held up calling for police reform and justice for slain Black people. Some of the vigil attendees talked solemnly and quietly with one another.
Several cars passing by honked and waved at the small crowd.
Cortinas said it's important for her that events such as Wright's death are not forgotten and don't just become another story, but that real, tangible actions are taken.
"Change happens gradually, over time," Cortinas said.
She said an example of positive change is the College Place Police Department investing in body cameras for all of its officers, a tool advocates and police officials have said increases accountability.
Cortinas said she's hoping the Walla Walla Police Department follows suit in getting the cameras.
"Actions speak louder than words," she said.
City officials said body cameras remain a desire but are outside of the police department's budget scope.