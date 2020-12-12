The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation will switch to a donation-based funding model in 2021 and eliminate business memberships, Executive Director Kathryn Witherington announced.
Her reasoning for the change is threefold, with an element of dwindling pools of money and other funding sources due to the pandemic in the mix:
"First, it is our mission to promote the history, culture, and commerce of downtown as a whole, not just those stakeholders who choose to be members," she said in a release. "Second, we believe our businesses have enough financial worries without feeling obligated to be members.
"And finally, our work is about what we all do together. Our services are available to any and all downtown businesses, regardless of their ability or desire to pay a membership fee.”
To provide services for all of downtown, she said, exclusive memberships for incentives no longer make sense.
In fact, since the pandemic came to Walla Walla Foundation many of those incentives, such as a pay wall for area businesses to have a listing on its website and ability to participate in certain foundation events, have been eliminated.
Witherington said she hopes fundraising will me more successful under the new Friends of Downtown Walla Walla model.
Memberships have typically brought in $25,000 a year, which only contribute to one-sixteenth of its budget. In a typical year, about 100 members paid fees of $195.
Under the Friends of Downtown Walla Walla, the organization needs at least 250 donations of $99.
“I personally feel like we have way more than 250 friends, so I am hoping we can blow it out of the water,” Witherington said in an interview.
The foundation manages the Downtown Farmers Market and hosts numerous events to enhance economic vitality in downtown Walla Walla.
The majority of the foundation's funding comes from a Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program, in which donating businesses could get a 75% credit in their Business and Occupation tax. That brought in $88,200 in donations this year but in past years it averaged about $133,333, Witherington said.
Another major source of income was lodging tax from the city of Walla Walla, but those revenues are down as well.
The foundation is budgeted to receive $38,160 in Walla Walla lodging tax dollars in 2021, about $17,000 less than this year, according to Witherington. Before the pandemic hit, she said, the foundation was receiving an average of about $90,000 each year and projected.
“We’re worried about all of them," she said of the funding sources. "But at the same time, the switch to a Downtown Friends model is way more about giving our businesses a break and better serving our mission to promote all of them.”
The foundation's services are available to all downtown businesses, regardless of their ability to pay a membership fee, the release stated.
Donations will contribute to funding staff time to put on the many annual events the foundation hosts like the Walla Walla Brew Fest, Sweet Onion Festival, Wheelin’ Walla Walla, the Farmers Market, Summer Sounds and more.
Though most of those events were canceled this year, the foundation thought of new ways to serve downtown, such as the Parade of Lights driving tour and offering business support and advocacy through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Witherington said she is hopeful the annual festivals and events will return in 2021 after COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted.
To become a Friend of Downtown Walla Walla go to the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation website.