Downtown Walla Walla Foundation ended 2019 with record financial numbers

The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation had its strongest financial year ever in 2019, bolstered by the success of its signature events, a record-breaking farmers market season and the strategic stabilization of its budgetary resources over the last several years.
During the nonprofit organization’s annual meeting Tuesday, departing board President Paul Schneidmiller lauded Executive Director Bonnie Bowton for her steadfast leadership.
The meeting, hosted by Seven Hills Winery, offered a look back at 2019. It served, too, as a retrospective in an even larger way for Bowton, whose last day on the job is approaching.
Bowton will retire after three years in the top administrative position for the organization. Although originally expected to have her last day at the end of January, she will likely stay into February as the transition with a new director takes place.
That person’s identity is expected to be announced soon, Schneidmiller said.
He credited Bowton’s leadership after a 43-year career in banking for the organization’s success.
“That is largely due to Bonnie — her fiscal responsibility. It probably doesn’t hurt — those years in banking,” he quipped.
The meeting touched on highlights from 2019 and those coming in 2020. It included tidbits of interest throughout:
- Airing of the Dennis Gage-hosted broadcast of “My Classic Car” that features Walla Walla from last year’s Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend will begin on several channels in March. More specific dates to come.
- Merchants and vendors who have participated in the monthly Sip & Stroll events between May and September will no longer pay a fee for marketing to be involved.
- The Parade of Lights that for a number of years has been hosted by Macy’s will soon have a new sponsor. Four different organizations have stepped forward to offer support in the wake of the Macy’s closure announcement. A new name is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
“Our downtown is thriving, and it will continue to thrive,” Bowton said.
The strong year in 2019 helps set up the organization for what is expected to be major transition this year with the closure of anchor retailer Macy’s, a pending move of Goodwill and a vacancy on Main Street where Olive operated.
The foundation is a membership organization that follows a strategic four-point approach to community transformation through design, economic vitality, promotion and organization.
Those points were on display during the presentation.
Design work, for instance, is expected to continue the downtown transformation through the $21 million Evergreen Housing Development Group’s multifamily housing under construction at Rose and Colville streets, and the estimated $2.2 million Heritage Square Park redesign for which funds must be raised.
Promotions included the record Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend classic car show with 657 Show and Shine participants (previous high was 500), 432 participants in the Friday cruise and 700 people in attendance at the Friday dinner.
The Downtown Farmers Market, which began without a manager in 2019 and saw the addition of Alex Heiser to staff, broke a new record with $620,367 in local sales during its 26-day run Saturdays between May and October.
Heiser said 72 total vendors participated with an average of 40 per market and a high in the 50s. The previous best one-day sales day of $29,165 was surpassed five times in the 2019 season.
The highest sales day reached $32,677 and came during the Sweet Onion Festival, an event that offered Heiser an opportunity to acknowledge foundation Events & Public Relations Manager Cindy Frost for her work.
Under Frost, the annual Veterans Day Parade had more entries than ever, the Sweet Onion Festival expanded with a grant from Baker Boyer Bank to enhance the Children’s Zone and size of the event, Wheelin’ became a massive attraction, and among other accomplishments a new beer event, Walla Walla BrewFest, will be introduced next month.
Bowton praised the staff for its diligent work that brings visitors downtown.
“It has been my honor and a true privilege to work with the board, to work with the staff I have,” she said.
A portion of the foundation’s budget, 33%, is generated by Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program dollars.
That program was introduced in 2005. It allows Business & Occupation tax or Public Utility Tax credits for contributions to eligible downtown revitalization programs.
With Department of Revenue approval, a business can receive credit for 75% of the value of a contribution made to an eligible Washington Main Street Community.
Organizations have a cap of $100,000 in credits this year, which amounts to a maximum of $133,333.33 that can be accepted in contributions from donors annually.
That maximum was met each year under Bowton.
The next greatest resource for the annual budget, 21%, comes from lodging tax dollars. In 2017, the city of Walla Walla approved a three-year plan for use of the money generated by taxes paid to lodging establishments for overnight stays. The foundation’s share of those funds was approved in 2017 at $85,000 a year.
A slight bump to $88,000 came in 2019 as the initial estimate of taxes adjusted. In 2020, the amount is expected to bump to $103,000, Schneidmiller said.
The increase was approved by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for $15,000 to orchestrate and market BrewFest.
Fundraising accounts for 15% of the annual budget. That’s matched in percent by “other” resources. Event income makes up 11%, and membership accounts for 5% of the annual budget.