The Walla Walla Downtown Historic District has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, codifying the area’s historical significance and providing tax incentives for preservation and rehabilitation, according to a press release.
It’s a project that city planners have been working towards for more than a decade, hoping to boost heritage tourism in Walla Walla, one of Washington’s oldest cities. In June, the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation unanimously recommended that Walla Walla’s ancestral downtown be recommended for the national designation.
The historic district is located between Third Avenue to the southwest, Rose Street to the northwest, Palouse Street to the northeast and the alley between Alder and Poplar streets to the southeast.
The National Register designation allows property owners in the area to access the Federal Historic Tax Credit Program, which provides tax incentives for the preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings. The designation also opens up other grant opportunities for similar activities, and allows owners to receive free technical assistance from the staff of the state’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation.
The listing does not affect the use or sale of private property within the historic district, and it does not keep owners from altering or demolishing buildings, among other things.
Properties or districts must be at least 50 years old and somehow retain their historic character in order to be listed, and must be associated with important events or people, embody the distinctive characteristics of a design, or otherwise be of important historic significance.
The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission, during which the State Architectural Historian Michael Houser will discuss what the historic designation means for Downtown Walla Walla, via Zoom or by phone at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 2. The meeting can be accessed at bit.ly/3bFNbWL or by phone by calling 253-215-8782 and entering the meeting code 869 7196 3139.
