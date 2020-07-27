Demonstrators filled the sidewalks of downtown Walla Walla on Sunday to listen to speakers, musicians, poets and local leaders in the community express their experiences with racial inequality and call for local change.
The Black Lives Matter Walla Walla organization, not affiliated with the national group, hosted the rally. Demonstrators and organizers have rallied downtown for many Sundays since George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
This week’s rally focused on what the community can do locally to take action and address issues with racism in Walla Walla.
Speakers and a podium were set up at the sidewalk in front of Land Title Plaza thanks to a noise control ordinance variance with the city. Orange cones made a line between the private property at the intersection and the public sidewalk.
Most attendees and organizers were wearing masks and hand sanitizer and bottled water were available.
Lindsey Luna, one of the founding organizers for Black Lives Matter Walla Walla, gave a speech. Her words brought many cheers of support.
She listed the changes she would like to see in the community including art installations that celebrate Walla Walla’s diversity and donated books on Black history for the Walla Walla Public Library and other libraries in the Valley.
She said she’d like to see local leaders such as county commissioners, City Council members and other publicly elected officials condemn institutional racism and work with residents who are Black, Indigenous and people of color to eradicate issues in housing, education, policing and more.
“I’d like not to have to drive by the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the County Courthouse. He is a man who represents enslavement and genocide of my ancestors in the Dominican Republic,” Luna said.
She said the organization would like to host cultural events with a wide array of food and music.
She’d like to see local schools properly represent the history of Black people, Indigenous people and people of color in their curriculum and see Whitman College listen to its Black Student Union and take action to help Black students feel safer on campus.
A document was released called “Results May Vary,” which is a continuation of the demands written by the Black Student Union at Whitman College in 1970, still not met by the administration, and acts as a guide for a more inclusive, equitable and anti-racist environment.
The document was created in conjunction with eight other clubs or groups representing students who are Black, Indigenous and people of color and their allies and the current leadership of the current Whitman College Black Student Union.
Aby Ramata Mbaye, president of the Whitman College African Student Association who announced the document, said that upon arriving to the United States she didn’t have any past experience with racism because at her home in Senegal, Black people are the majority.
“I gained a sense of self-consciousness about my Blackness, and I realized what it meant to be Black in America,” she said. “It means feeling endangered in a public place, feeling uncomfortable just being Black and walking in the streets.”
“I had to learn to carry myself in a different way because I felt judged, I felt oppressed, and I could not even begin to understand how African Americans must feel living here all their lives.”
She said Walla Walla lacks representation, not in diversity because Black people, Indigenous people and Latinx people are in Walla Walla. Latinx is a recently coined, gender-neutral term for people from, or whose ancestors were from, a Spanish-speaking land or culture or from Latin America.
“What we need is our presence to be acknowledged, our voices to be valued,” she said.
Luna said, “I am angry that this country values property more than they value human life.”
Esther Taylor, youth leader for Anchor Community Initiative of Walla Walla announced a survey available online for ages 12-24 on their experiences with policing and homelessness here in the Walla Walla area.
The goal of the initiative is to end young adult homelessness in Walla Walla by 2022.
Walla Walla City Council member Riley Clubb spoke at the rally on the lack of diverse housing in Walla Walla that is negatively impacting diverse communities. He said City Council has passed many zoning reforms to allow for more diversity in housing for smaller housing, duplexes and triplexes.
“We’re stuck with a community where we just don’t have the diversity of housing that we need to really support a diverse community and obviously I am talking about class and income diversity but also racial diversity because Black and brown households here are disproportionately lower income.”
He talked about community-owned housing or community land trusts, where a nonprofit or community collectively owns the land as a solution to work toward.
At the beginning of the event Luna said, “We would like to acknowledge the traditional, ancestral, unceded territory of the Nez Perce, Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla peoples on which we are learning, working and organizing today.”
Laisha White, from the Big Pine Paiute Tribe in California, said it was very important to her when the speakers acknowledged Indigenous people in their communities.
She said it was really impactful because it is not acknowledged enough. White wore a hat to the rally that said, “You are on native land.”
This rally was the first Black Lives Matter rally in Walla Walla she brought her kids to.
She said having more cultural events and public art recognizing diversity in Walla Walla is important, especially for school-age children.
“I am having to teach my kids so much outside of school because it’s just not apart of the curriculum. It’s something that we have to do our own research on,” she said.
White said the rally was powerful and a great experience to hear from Black voices in the community.
Women from the Network of Exceptional Woman organization wore orange armbands and held clipboards with voter registration forms throughout the crowd. White’s daughter, Kaylee, who is 17, registered to vote at the event.