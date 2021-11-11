As winter fast approaches Washington state, the Washington Department of Transportation is warning travelers that staffing shortages at the agency may mean roads won’t be plowed as quickly as normal.
WSDOT’s South Central Region, which stretches from just east of Snoqualmie Pass to the Clarkston area and includes Walla Walla County, will be no different, said region communications manager Meagan Lott.
“This isn’t going to be an ordinary winter, and we’re not going to be able to provide the same level of services as we do typically,” Lott said in an interview.
WSDOT has been having difficulty recruiting for a number of different positions, such as commercial drivers with specialized licenses and mechanics, for a while now, Lott said. There is a nationwide shortage of drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License, and the agency hasn’t always been able to compete with the salaries and benefits offered by private companies, she added.
The Oct. 18 vaccine mandate for state employees exacerbated those staffing shortages, however, with the transportation agency losing about 6% of its staff as a result. Around 50 WSDOT employees in the South Central Region left their jobs or were fired for failing to be either fully vaccinated or receiving an exemption by that date, Lott said.
Those staffing shortages will mean that during winter storms, crews will have to prioritize the highest-traffic roads, such as Interstate 90 and Interstate 82. If the snow comes down especially hard in particular areas in the large South Central Region, which serves eight counties, those areas will also be prioritized, Lott added. Essentially, wherever conditions pose the highest risk to driver safety, that's where WSDOT's limited staff will focus first.
WSDOT is actively recruiting for workers to fill its openings, including seasonal positions for the winter when the agency’s workload is increased. Those positions are posted at wsdotjobs.com.
